iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,870,000 shares, agrowthof169.3% from the June 30th total of 694,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,486,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,486,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

DGRO opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 236,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

