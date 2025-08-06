IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 16,340 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.1%

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

