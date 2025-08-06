IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE lifted its stake in General Mills by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in General Mills by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 228,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 59,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 367,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after buying an additional 25,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

