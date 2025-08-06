IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $131,000 Stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 141.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Butterfly Network from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 5.9%

BFLY opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.45.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 71.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

