Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 286.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $560.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.31. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $574.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

