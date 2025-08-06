Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 52,300 shares, agrowthof185.8% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of PGJ stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2146 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 2,678.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.