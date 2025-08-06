Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,600 shares, anincreaseof200.0% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seros Financial LLC now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PHB stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

