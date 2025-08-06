Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stake Lifted by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 256,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 271,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

