Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $10.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

In related news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 72,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $866,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 366,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,888. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,948,293.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,286,692.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,969. 39.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 97,862.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Machines will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

