Intrust Bank NA Purchases 7,420 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock opened at $241.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.11. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $240.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

