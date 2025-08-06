Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.40. Intouch Insight shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 18,325 shares changing hands.

Intouch Insight Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd. provides customer experience management products and software solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s solutions and services allow its clients to measure, monitor, and improve the delivery of their brand across multiple locations and/or large geographical areas, including mystery shopping, audits, merchandising, sampling, customer capture, and store re-branding; and Software as a Service products comprising forms and checklist automation, customer satisfaction surveys, and data aggregation, analysis, and reporting.

