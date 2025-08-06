Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and traded as high as $38.03. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 915 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $590.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 14.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

