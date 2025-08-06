Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and traded as high as $38.03. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 915 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IIJIY
Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance
Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $590.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 14.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Internet Initiative Japan
Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Internet Initiative Japan
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.