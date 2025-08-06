Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Set at $230.00 by UBS Group

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) has been given a $230.00 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 167.13% from the company’s previous close.

INSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $233.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 33.7%

NYSE INSP opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.83. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $73.92 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,908,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,385,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.