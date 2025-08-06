Insider Selling: Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) General Counsel Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 965,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,436,436.96. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Figma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FIG opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 0.65. Figma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $142.92.
Figma Company Profile
