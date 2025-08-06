Insider Selling: Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) General Counsel Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 965,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,436,436.96. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Figma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIG opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 0.65. Figma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $142.92.

Get Figma alerts:

Figma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.