Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $50,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,308.03. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSW opened at $252.26 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.99 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.86.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.27 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 117.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 19.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,197,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $337.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Further Reading

