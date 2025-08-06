Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells 5,823 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $393,110.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,555.66. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, July 18th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Thursday, July 17th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,877 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $284,881.96.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 100 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $7,350.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $390,200.00.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.66. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.20.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $194.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 54.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

