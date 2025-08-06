Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) COO Sells 16,666 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) COO Scott Lish sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $249,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 674,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,980. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 4th, Scott Lish sold 17,857 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $249,998.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Scott Lish sold 36,081 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $452,094.93.

On Thursday, July 10th, Scott Lish sold 3,982 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $47,784.00.

On Friday, June 13th, Scott Lish sold 22,727 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $251,587.89.

On Monday, May 19th, Scott Lish sold 55,375 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $719,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $185.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,657.19% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. Alphatec’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

