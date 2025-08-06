Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) COO Sells 16,666 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) COO Scott Lish sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $249,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 674,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,980. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 4th, Scott Lish sold 17,857 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $249,998.00.
- On Friday, August 1st, Scott Lish sold 36,081 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $452,094.93.
- On Thursday, July 10th, Scott Lish sold 3,982 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $47,784.00.
- On Friday, June 13th, Scott Lish sold 22,727 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $251,587.89.
- On Monday, May 19th, Scott Lish sold 55,375 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $719,875.00.
Alphatec Trading Up 3.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
