Insider Buying: Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Insider Buys 200 Shares of Stock

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin (Ben) Wyatt acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$111.12 ($72.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,224.00 ($14,431.17).

The company has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $2.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 203.0%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.63%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

