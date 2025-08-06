ING Groep NV Trims Stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of H. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $2,019,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust K sold 44,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $5,902,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 266,793 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $35,416,770.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,111 shares of company stock valued at $49,273,516 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $136.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.51. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.74.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

