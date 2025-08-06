ING Groep NV Sells 973 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Argus set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.