ING Groep NV Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,550,000 after buying an additional 18,881,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,316,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,720,000 after buying an additional 2,401,302 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $66,793,000. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $41,940,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 14,640.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,418,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 1,408,381 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.74.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 3.31. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

