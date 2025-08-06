ING Groep NV Increases Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.88.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE ALLE opened at $165.36 on Wednesday. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.