ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 26.4% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) was down 26.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 11,335,773 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,309,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.08 ($0.03).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of £6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current year.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
