ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 26.4% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) was down 26.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 11,335,773 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,309,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.08 ($0.03).

ImmuPharma Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of £6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.