IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in ServiceNow by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 42,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 25.0% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 164.0% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE NOW opened at $904.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $990.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $947.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a PE ratio of 113.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,891 shares in the company, valued at $11,039,226.51. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,567 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.