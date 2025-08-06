IFG Advisory LLC Invests $203,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMDE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

FMDE stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

