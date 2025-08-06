IFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 446.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $11,001,264.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,271.04. This represents a 49.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $967,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,157,592. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,700 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,223. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

