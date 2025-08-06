IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,333 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,655 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of IDACORP worth $33,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,692,000 after buying an additional 166,864 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 25.0% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,247,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,034,000 after acquiring an additional 249,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IDACORP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $71,437,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP stock opened at $125.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.81 and a fifty-two week high of $126.70.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The business had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDA shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

