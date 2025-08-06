iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,854 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,226.51. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.50, for a total value of $749,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,414. This represents a 56.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,567. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW stock opened at $904.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $990.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $947.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

