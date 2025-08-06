iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,338,300 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338,300 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16,214.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

