iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% during the first quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $309.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $508.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $314.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

