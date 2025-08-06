iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,063 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 275.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2,540.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $209.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.69. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $216.85.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

