iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 82.14%.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $395,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 118,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,382.12. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,000 shares of company stock worth $22,235,760 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

