iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in DexCom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 240,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 63,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 1.0%

DXCM stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $526,320.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,336.56. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,656 shares of company stock worth $2,412,191. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.