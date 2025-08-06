Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 445.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average is $138.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total value of $142,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,071.88. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $100,026.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,087.04. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,708 shares of company stock valued at $375,161 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.