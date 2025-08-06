HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 33.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 10.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,805.23. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DINO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:DINO opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $49.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 0.97.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -434.78%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

