Hermes International SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Up 168.6% in July

Hermes International SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,400 shares, anincreaseof168.6% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Hermes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Hermes International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hermes International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $242.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Hermes International has a 12-month low of $206.66 and a 12-month high of $303.00.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

