Hemington Wealth Management Sells 13,340 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Hemington Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.3% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 120,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 905.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 1,270,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,556 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $37.11.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

