Hemington Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 218.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.82. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

