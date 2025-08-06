Head-To-Head Contrast: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) & 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.3% of 111 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of 111 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get 111 alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 111 and Pulmonx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 111 $1.97 billion 0.03 -$1.42 million ($0.64) -10.68 Pulmonx $83.79 million 0.80 -$56.39 million ($1.43) -1.15

111 has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. 111 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmonx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

111 has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for 111 and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 111 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pulmonx 0 4 5 0 2.56

Pulmonx has a consensus price target of $7.6643, suggesting a potential upside of 367.33%. Given Pulmonx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than 111.

Profitability

This table compares 111 and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 111 -0.48% N/A -2.45% Pulmonx -62.88% -69.76% -36.26%

Summary

111 beats Pulmonx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 111

(Get Free Report)

111, Inc. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies. The B2B segment includes the sale of pharmaceutical products to pharmacy customers through 1 Drug Mall. The company was founded by Gang Yu and Jun Ling Liu in May 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. It also offers StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. The company serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.