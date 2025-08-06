Head to Head Comparison: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) vs. Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Crown Castle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Properties Trust -16.54% -35.59% -4.43% Crown Castle -85.54% -619.62% -11.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Crown Castle shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Crown Castle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Crown Castle pays an annual dividend of $4.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Service Properties Trust pays out -2.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle pays out -39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crown Castle is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Service Properties Trust has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Crown Castle”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Properties Trust $1.90 billion 0.24 -$275.53 million ($1.89) -1.46 Crown Castle $6.57 billion 6.96 -$3.90 billion ($10.67) -9.84

Service Properties Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crown Castle. Crown Castle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Service Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Service Properties Trust and Crown Castle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Properties Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Crown Castle 0 9 8 3 2.70

Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Crown Castle has a consensus target price of $116.1765, indicating a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Crown Castle’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown Castle is more favorable than Service Properties Trust.

Summary

Crown Castle beats Service Properties Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of December 31, 2023, SVC also owned 752 service-focused retail net lease properties totaling approximately 13.3 million square feet throughout the United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.