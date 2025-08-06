HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Trimmed by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 344.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 75.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $363.77 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.09 and a 200-day moving average of $348.16.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $401.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

