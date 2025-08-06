HC Wainwright Predicts Alkermes’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alkermes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Alkermes Price Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. Alkermes has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth $3,605,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at about $909,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.