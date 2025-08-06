HC Wainwright Issues Negative Outlook for UTHR Earnings

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $6.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.03. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.48 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.02 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $304.81 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 58,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,021.17. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $879,225.60. Following the sale, the director owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. The trade was a 13.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,681 shares of company stock worth $21,318,359. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.