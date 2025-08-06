HC Wainwright Cuts Earnings Estimates for WAVE Life Sciences

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for WAVE Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WAVE Life Sciences’ FY2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WVE. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of WVE opened at $8.84 on Monday. WAVE Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of -0.95.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million.

Insider Activity

In other WAVE Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 282,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,493.15. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 12,516,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,396 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,098,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,074,000 after buying an additional 1,972,262 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $12,370,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,489,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 864,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,712,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 853,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About WAVE Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.