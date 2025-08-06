Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Haleon were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 6.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Haleon by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 32.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Haleon Stock Down 2.2%

HLN stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.