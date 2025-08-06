GT Biopharma (GTBP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect GT Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect GT Biopharma to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GT Biopharma Stock Performance

GT Biopharma stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a market cap of $5.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.33. GT Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded GT Biopharma to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

Featured Stories

