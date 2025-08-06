GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GSK. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.51. GSK has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GSK will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814,104 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in GSK by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,651,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,046,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,270 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 1,360.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,795 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at about $67,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

