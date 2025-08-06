Grocery Stocks To Follow Today – August 3rd

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, Starbucks, Uber Technologies, PepsiCo, and Monster Beverage are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the inventory of food, beverages and everyday household items that a supermarket or grocery store has on hand for customer purchase. Retailers track these stocks by quantity, shelf-life and turnover rate to ensure products are available when needed while minimizing spoilage and storage costs. Effective grocery-stock management balances customer demand, supply logistics and product freshness to optimize sales and reduce waste. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $12.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $952.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,283. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $793.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $983.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $984.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $472.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,114. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $406.11 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.40. 16,740,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,707,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.05. The company has a market cap of $785.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.86. 16,215,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,280,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.59. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $72.72 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.98. 15,719,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,246,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a market cap of $181.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,606,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,347,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.87. The company has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Monster Beverage (MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,248,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Recommended Stories