Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 612 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $208.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $259.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

