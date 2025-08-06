Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 123.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,606.47.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,415.65 on Wednesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,510.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,409.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at $48,429,398.76. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,997,959.19. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,872 shares of company stock worth $100,747,061. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

